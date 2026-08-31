{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Talking about mediation in Iran war still difficult — Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov said the situation unfolding in the Persian Gulf around Iran will be discussed on Tuesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. It is still difficult to talk about mediation in the Iran war, which will be discussed on Tuesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vesti.

"It is hard to say right now what kind of mediation would be applicable in the situation surrounding Iran. The situation unfolding in the Persian Gulf around Iran will be discussed tomorrow. President Pezeshkian will certainly inform Putin about what is happening," he said.

According to Peskov, the presidents will also discuss relations between Russia and Iran.

"We remain committed to the goals and objectives of developing our partnership in a wide range of areas with the Islamic Republic of Iran. This is why a full-fledged, very substantive conversation will take place," he added.

Tags
Vladimir PutinIranDmitry Peskov
Putin’s talk with Pashinyan to be pragmatic, respectful — Kremlin
The Armenian prime minister now has different views on the possible future configurations for his country, but cooperation with Moscow brings great benefits to the Armenians, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Seventeen injured in Ukrainian drone strike on apartment building in Crimea’s Yalta
Oleg Kryuchkov, an advisor to the Crimean leader, said the attack was deliberate, as it is impossible to mistake an apartment building for an electrical substation
Read more
Iraq rejects proposal to keep coalition forces beyond September 30 deadline
Government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi said did not specify which country put forward the proposal
Read more
Cooperation between Moscow and Beijing develops in all areas — Putin
The Russian president specified that Moscow and Beijing are implementing major projects in the energy sector, industry, space, transport and logistics
Read more
Talking about mediation in Iran war still difficult — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said the situation unfolding in the Persian Gulf around Iran will be discussed on Tuesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian
Read more
Ukraine's agricultural exports nearly halve month-on-month in August
August exports dropped to 1.726 million tons from 3.287 million tons in July
Read more
Russia moving toward Ukrainian conflict settlement — Putin
The Russian leader also thanked Narendra Modi for sharing his expectations for Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to the BRICS summit in New Delhi in September
Read more
Russia to respond to hostile actions of its opponents, including asymmetrically — Lavrov
The foreign minister said that Russia favors constructive dialogue but, if necessary, will defend "national interests by all available means"
Read more
US considers limited strikes against Iran in Strait of Hormuz region — Axios
According to sources cited by the portal, the US goal is to prevent Iran from reconstituting its radar and missile capabilities to attack ships
Read more
Around 30 bilateral documents will be signed during Putin’s visit to China — official
According to the official, the agreement on western route natural gas pipeline to China is unlikely to be signed during the visit
Read more
Three civilians killed, 22 injured in Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region over past day
Six teenagers are undergoing treatment at the regional children’s clinical hospital
Read more
Putin to lay out Russia’s position on referendum on EU to Armenian PM — Kremlin
Each top-level contact is important, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Woman dies in hospital after minibus runs over group of people in southern Siberia
Three children were seriously injured
Read more
Kalashnikov to unveil model of its latest AK-12+ assault rifle at Eastern Economic Forum
The weapon will be on display in the Voin Center pavilion at the Far East Street exhibition
Read more
Russian delegation to take part in G20 event in US in December — Sherpa
The United States is scheduled to assume the G20 presidency on December 1, 2025, for a 12-month term
Read more
G20 members approve roadmap preparation for low-carbon economy — Russian Finance Ministry
Russia intends to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 at the latest, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said
Read more
Moscow State University ranked 84th best in the world
Twenty-five Russian universities made the QS University Rankings 2020
Read more
Rosatom plans to expand construction of small-scale, large NPPs in Iran, CEO says
According to Alexey Likhachev, a second group of specialists is preparing to return to the Bushehr NPP
Read more
FACTBOX: Russian strikes on Ukrainian logistics centers, seaports: What is known
TASS has compiled the key facts about the strikes on facilities in Ukraine.
Read more
Zaporozhye NPP unable to replenish emergency generator fuel due to Ukrainian attacks
"The plant has sufficient fuel for its diesel generators," Yevgenia Yashina added
Read more
Kiev loses 9,600 soldiers, mercenaries in special op zone last week — expert
Andrey Marochko added that over the past week, the Russian military also destroyed nearly 6,000 unmanned aerial vehicles, three uncrewed boats, three tanks, 47 field artillery guns
Read more
Total of 590 citizens from 39 countries listed as missing in Nepal, 323 rescued — MFA
More than 10,000 people have been rescued from the affected regions
Read more
Maduro posts photo of him in prison
Venezuelan President addressed it to his grandchildren and children
Read more
Putin, Pashinyan to discuss bilateral agenda on SCO summit’s sidelines — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said it is a good opportunity to have such a discussion
Read more
At least five US military aircraft flying over Persian Gulf
Boeing KC-135R Stratotankers and Boeing KC-46A Pegasuses "are flying at an altitude of about eight kilometers, including along corridors designated for civil aircraft," a source in the Middle Eastern air traffic control services says
Read more
World thirsts for peace, growth — Xi
The Chinese leader noted that the world was undergoing unprecedented rapid changes, not seen in a century
Read more
Putin informs Indian PM Modi about Russia’s special military op progress — Kremlin
The Russian leader had a meeting with the Indian Prime Minister in Bishkek
Read more
Putin lauds SCO becoming truly international organization
Vladimir Putin recalled that the organization had been established at Russia and China’s initiative
Read more
Russian, US finance chiefs discuss bilateral cooperation — Russian Finance Ministry
The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting is taking place on August 31 and September 1 in Asheville, USA
Read more
Ukraine hiding truth about its casualties from public, arms suppliers — Crimea sources
General mobilization has been in effect in Ukraine since February 2022 and has been extended repeatedly
Read more
EU fails to create jungle vs garden opposition in world — senior Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev commented on Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez's remarks that Russia is allegedly involved in the migration crisis in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta
Read more
Hungary backs creation of ‘security corridor’ on NATO’s eastern flank — agency
Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban emphasized that Hungary would not become a "weak link" in NATO, as it is "firmly committed to the principles of unity and solidarity within the alliance"
Read more
Over 6,000 Ebola cases recorded in Democratic Republic of Congo
The death toll from Ebola during the current outbreak stands at 2,911
Read more
Poland scrambles fighter jets to escort Russia’s Il-20 aircraft over Baltic Sea
Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that Polish airspace was not violated
Read more
Russia, Kazakhstan never had major problems in relations — Tokayev
According to Kazakh President, if any minor conflicts arose, they were due to "purely economic disputes"
Read more
Russian presidential envoy comments on possible Putin invitation to G20 summit in US
"Russia has always been part of the G20," Kirill Dmitriev noted
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Washington for G20 sherpa meeting — envoy
The first meetings will take place on December 15-16, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev said
Read more
Russian minister announces inflation slowdown after peak of its growth in July
According to Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov, "average annual inflation will continue slowing down while in 2026 it will reach its targeted level"
Read more
Rosatom welcomes IAEA’s recognition of severity of Zaporozhye NPP situation — CEO
Alexey Likhachev additionally stressed that the situation at the plant is under control
Read more
US requests public comments on Russia's WTO compliance
Interested parties are requested to submit written comments or applications to participate in a public hearing scheduled for October 14, with a deadline of October 1
Read more
FACTBOX: 239 drones downed, Ukrainian strikes on homes, logistics center in Yekaterinburg
Air defenses destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh Region during the night, Governor Alexander Gusev said
Read more
Iran relocates missile production facilities to safer places — IRGC
According to adviser to the IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Reza Naqdi, the production sites are now operating with the use of the most advanced technologies and increased production capacity
Read more
G20 shows world reluctance to back West on Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to diplomat Dmitry Birichevsky, Western countries continued their aggressive rhetoric against Russia at the G20 summit, but there was no situation in which they would have been agreed with or endorsed
Read more
Russians top overall medals standings at IFBB World Fitness Sport Games in Turkey
The Russian national bodybuilding team was represented at the competitions by 16 athletes
Read more
Bank of Russia projects key rate at 19-21% in 2027 under risk scenario
The key rate is projected at 14-16% in 2028
Read more
EU preparations for State Duma election provocations, plans to null results — SVR
According to the intelligence service, the West has mobilized "all the ‘weapons’ from the arsenal of anti-Russian aggression" to destabilize the country ahead of the elections
Read more
Going visa-free with China, Ukraine peace: Putin meets with China, India leaders
The Russian leader stressed that Moscow was making efforts to end the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Global sports won't 'bend' to 'whims' of individual nations — Russian Olympic chief
Mikhail Degtyarev underscored that the major competitions on the IOC calendar would be organized where there were no obstacles for individual participants
Read more
Special op, security in Europe more important for Russia than ties with overseas countries
Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told this Vesti host Pavel Zarubin
Read more
Hundreds of Ukrainian military warehouses located in residential buildings — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik stated that Kiev uses Ukrainians as human shields
Read more
Musk not letting Kiev use Starlink against Russia without White House’s consent — FT
According to the newspaper, the businessman explicitly stated his position in a conversation with former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov
Read more
Russia struck energy, transport infrastructure used in Ukrainian army’s interests
Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 766 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and seven smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
IRGC say they downed MQ-9 drone over Strait of Hormuz
The drone was taken down in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
Death toll from northern Nepal flooding exceeds 900
Nearly 4,200 people, including 592 foreign nationals, remain missing
Read more
IN BRIEF: Change in effective date of new key rate and economic development scenarios
The regulator will change the effective date of the new key rate from Monday to Wednesday
Read more
Kiev finds it increasingly difficult to protect its energy, military facilities — governor
Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo sees Mikhail Fyodorov’s proposal to the Americans as a piece of creative bargaining to get new weapons deliveries and investments
Read more
Putin arrives at EEF plenary session
The EEF plenary session is supposed to last two hours according to the schedule
Read more
G7 presses India for reflecting its approaches to Ukraine in G20 documents — Russian MFA
"India rejected the West's demands for inviting Ukraine to the meetings on this platform, thus preventing the United States and its allies from reducing to nothing with their opportunistic considerations the tangible practical achievements of New Delhi's one-year presidency," the ministry noted
Read more
Russia, Uzbek presidents discuss bilateral relations, joint projects
The leaders also hailed the 12% growth in bilateral trade this year
Read more
Kiev’s mobilization plans show Ukraine lies about battlefield losses — media
The head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office earlier said that Ukraine needed to recruit at least 30,000 people a month to maintain troop strength
Read more
Over 40,000 people in Donbas suffer at hands of Ukrainian army since 2014 — ombudsperson
Russian human rights ombudsperson Yana Lantratova drew attention to Ukraine’s gross violation of international humanitarian law
Read more
Moscow, Bishkek cooperate fruitfully in various areas — Russian president
"Relations between our countries are developing dynamically in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance," Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Polyus' adjusted net profit under IFRS falls 59% to $829 mln in 1H 2026
The company's revenue for the reporting period grew by 27% year-on-year to $4.7 billion
Read more
Putin sends greetings on Knowledge Day
His video address was published on the Kremlin website
Read more
Georgia’s Kulevi oil refinery stops processing Russian oil
The refinery has switched to processing oil from Kazakhstan and Libya, the media outlet bm.ge reported
Read more
Rosatom building 16 out of 28 reactors abroad in SCO countries, CEO says
According to Alexey Likhachev, units in China, India and other countries are currently in the commissioning phase
Read more
Lavrov points to West’s failed attempts ‘to Ukrainize’ G20 agenda
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that "the West is blatantly distorting the current situation in the global economy by the methods it is using to punish those who don’t follow its rules, which are clearly neocolonial in nature"
Read more
Bank of Russia to keep inflation around 4%, assess need to lower target in future
Should such a decision be made, it will be announced a few years before the change, the regulator said
Read more
Serbia thankful to Russia for helping fight wildfires
According to the Emergencies Ministry, its Il-76 aircraft was operating in Serbia’s Kolubara District on Monday
Read more
Elections in Russia and readiness to receive Zelensky in Moscow: Kremlin's statements
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow is still ready to receive Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky for negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict while Russia’s position on this issue has not changed
Read more
Putin’s talk with Pashinyan to be pragmatic, respectful — Kremlin
The Armenian prime minister now has different views on the possible future configurations for his country, but cooperation with Moscow brings great benefits to the Armenians, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Trump says may continue strikes against Iran
The US president added that his awareness of serious troubles in Iran "doesn't mean we won't smack them"
Read more
Trump rules out use of nuclear weapons against Iran
The US president explained that "there's no reason for it"
Read more
Impact of Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian army’s infrastructure visible — Kremlin spokesman
Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia is targeting only military facilities
Read more
Russia’s annualized GDP gains 0.6% in 1H — ministry
Accoridng to he Russian Economic Development Ministry, growth in the second quarter was driven by robust domestic demand and positive performance across several sectors of the real economy
Read more
Iran seeks peaceful settlement of conflict with US, not continuation of war — president
According to Masoud Pezeshkian, there are forces in the US seeking to escalate tensions between Tehran and Washington to gain an advantage
Read more
Plan for further regulation of digital platforms approved in Russia
The government’s subcommittee on the development of digital platforms has approved the roadmap for legislative initiatives for 2026-2027
Read more
Russia ready to work with US as part of Washington’s G20 presidency — chief delegate
Speaking about the summit’s work, Maxim Oreshkin emphasized that its agenda, discussions and documents reflect Russia’s interests
Read more
Russia’s VKontakte former exec claims 20 million ruble golden parachute
A source familiar with the situation said that Ilya Perekopsky’s contract read he must receive the parachute in case of early termination of his duties
Read more
Danube navigation suspended between Romania’s Giurgiu, Bulgaria’s Ruse — radio
Many vessels are carrying flammable or toxic cargo, including chemical fertilizers and coal, creating a significant hazard of incidents
Read more
Sber expects 2026 profit significantly higher than last year’s
According to Taras Skvortsov, the growth rate could be slightly below 20%
Read more
Putin calls Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan key guarantor of security
Vladimir Putin noted that Russia had traditionally made a major contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the Central Asian region
Read more
Russia welcomes any country’s efforts to help bring peace to Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that so far the Kiev regime has been unwilling to be influenced by any mediators
Read more
Ambassador to Belgrade doubts The Hague court to release details of Mladic’s death
Aleksandar Vranes noted that there were no justice for Serbs in The Hague
Read more
Putin hails Modi’s role in strengthening Russian-Indian relations
The Russian president stated that he was pleased to meet with the Indian prime minister again
Read more
Russia gives Vatican report on Kiev's unlawful actions against Ukrainian church — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent the report to relevant international organizations, including the UN and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe
Read more
Russia’s stance unchanged on Moscow’s readiness to receive Zelensky — Kremlin
President Vladimir Putin said that if Vladimir Zelensky wants negotiations, he can come to Moscow, Dmitry Peskov recalled
Read more
Military from local special forces units took part in mutiny in Niger — Russian diplomat
The uprising was suppressed by the authorities with the assistance from the Russian defense ministry’s Africa Corps
Read more
Russia seeks sustainable peace in Ukraine conflict — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, The Ukraine process is currently on hold
Read more
Russia begins mass production of Volna Kupol Garant EW system — defense source
According to the source, the Volna has become a factor affecting not only the special military operation zone, but also having global influence
Read more
Russia-India tourist exchanges grew 16% in 2025, Putin says
Speaking about humanitarian cooperation, the Russian president noted that India is among the leading nations in terms of the number of students studying in Russia
Read more
Kremlin urges people to ignore ‘fake news’ in Western media, to focus on front realities
The fact is that nowadays, both less reputable publications and more reputable publications, as well as publications that were once reputable, do not shy away from any kind of fake news, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Bank of Russia projects key rate at 14.5-14.6% in 2026 under baseline scenario
The key rate is projected at 10.5-12.5% in 2027
Read more
Lionel Messi says he's retiring from Argentina's national team
Lionel Messi said it was a decision that hurt deep inside
Read more
Zelensky boosts peronal security — expert
"The paranoid mood of the illegitimate Ukrainian president has intensified ahead of the so-called Ukrainian Independence Day and continues to this day," Andrey Marochko
Read more
Moscow, Washington maintain close contact on G20 issues, Russian sherpa says
According to Denis Agafonov, Russia is discussing with the United States measures to promote economic growth and prioritize emerging technological solutions, including AI
Read more
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy up to platoon of Ukrainian troops in Kherson Region
The Russian Aerospace Forces struck the enemy with FAB-1500 and FAB-500 bombs
Read more
Trump says wants to get on with everyone when talking about inviting Russia to G20 events
The US president added that "getting along with everybody" is "one of the reasons that I'm so successful"
Read more
LPR, DPR heads call on Putin to help repel Kiev’s aggression — Kremlin
Their appeals emphasize that amid the deteriorating situation and threats from Kiev, the republics’ citizens are currently forced to flee their homes
Read more
Press review: EU mulls Russia-linked tanker seizures as US deal opens Venezuela oil access
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 31st
Read more
Putin congratulates Kazakh leader on results of parliamentary elections
The Russian leader noted the high voter turnout which had demonstrated people's support of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's course toward Kazakhstan’s further development
Read more