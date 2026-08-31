Talking about mediation in Iran war still difficult — Kremlin

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. It is still difficult to talk about mediation in the Iran war, which will be discussed on Tuesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vesti.

"It is hard to say right now what kind of mediation would be applicable in the situation surrounding Iran. The situation unfolding in the Persian Gulf around Iran will be discussed tomorrow. President Pezeshkian will certainly inform Putin about what is happening," he said.

According to Peskov, the presidents will also discuss relations between Russia and Iran.

"We remain committed to the goals and objectives of developing our partnership in a wide range of areas with the Islamic Republic of Iran. This is why a full-fledged, very substantive conversation will take place," he added.