US Treasury chief rules out agreements with Russia until Ukraine conflict ends — agency

ASHEVILLE /North Carolina/, September 1. /TASS/. US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said at a meeting with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov in Ashville, North Carolina, that agreements between Washington and Moscow are impossible until the conflict in Ukraine ends, Reuters reported, citing a source.

According to the source, Bessent told Siluanov that no economic relief for Russia or agreements on other issues were possible until the conflict was over.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) finance ministers and central bank governors, which is taking place in Asheville from August 31 to September 1.

The Russian Finance Ministry said earlier that the meeting "discussed issues related to Russia-US cooperation on the financial track, as well as cooperation within the Group of 20." CNBC reported, citing a Treasury Department official, that the Bessent-Siluanov meeting discussed US President Donald Trump’s "peace plan."

The US Department of the Treasury did not immediately respond to a TASS request for comment.