SCO continues to expand as countries share same ideas — Kremlin spokesman

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) continues to expand because it is an association of countries sharing the same ideas, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Russian-Kyrgyz broadcaster Nomad TV.

"This is because it’s an association of counties sharing the same idea - ideas about how to build bilateral and multilateral relations," he pointed out, when asked how the organization had managed to expand and develop despite the global crises and changes in international relations that had taken place since its founding 25 years ago.

"These relations should be based on law rather than rules imposed by one party, as well as on mutual agreements, mutual respect and mutual benefit," Peskov added.

"This approach, based on mutual respect rather than rules imposed by a boss on vassals, appeals to the countries that have joined the SCO and those that are showing great interest in the organization," he noted.