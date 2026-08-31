At least five US military aircraft flying over Persian Gulf

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. At least five US military transport refueling aircraft are currently flying over the Persian Gulf, a source in the Middle Eastern air traffic control services told TASS.

"At the moment, at least five US military transport aircraft are being tracked flying over the neutral waters of the Persian Gulf, including in the area near the border of the airspace controlled by Iranian air traffic controllers," source said, adding that Boeing KC-135R Stratotankers and Boeing KC-46A Pegasuses "are flying at an altitude of about eight kilometers, including along corridors designated for civil aircraft."

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he doesn’t rule out that the United States may resume striking Iran again. Dwelling on the situation in Iran, he claimed that the country is "a failed nation, with galloping inflation, no currency, and no money to pay their soldiers. "Their leaders are largely dead. Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone. Their surveillance equipment is almost entirely gone," he said. "That doesn't mean we won't smack them. We'll see what happens."