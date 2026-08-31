Ambassador to Belgrade doubts The Hague court to release details of Mladic’s death

BELGRADE, August 31. /TASS/. The Hague Tribunal is unlikely to disclose details of the death of former Bosnian Serb Army commander General Ratko Mladic, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s ambassador to Belgrade Aleksandar Vranes told TASS.

"Will we ever know the details [of Mladic’s death]? Will The Hague allow an independent investigation, or will they themselves publish detailed and complete medical records that clearly show they deprived him of his right to medical treatment and thereby hastened his death? I seriously doubt it. There is no justice for Serbs in The Hague," the ambassador noted.

Mladic died in a UN prison in The Hague on August 27. The International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia repeatedly rejected the general’s defense team’s requests for early release on health grounds. Politician Milorad Dodik called his death in custody a deliberate murder. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that the court in The Hague deliberately prevented Mladic from dying in Serbia, and emphasized that Belgrade is ready to organize a dignified funeral for the general if his family desires it.