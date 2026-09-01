Kalashnikov unveils model of new AK-12+ assault rifle at EEF

VLADIVOSTOK, September 1. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern unveiled a model of the new AK-12+ assault rifle with improved firing precision at the Voin Center pavilion at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). The rifle uses 5.45 mm ammunition, a TASS correspondent reported.

The advanced system was developed under the supervision of Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev. The rifle is currently being prepared for mass production.

According to the concern, the project aims to develop a small-arms system based on the AK-12 with improved firing precision for special units. The system will be equipped with modern electro-optical sights to enable more accurate fire at medium ranges in both daytime and nighttime conditions.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with support from the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.