Global sports won't 'bend' to 'whims' of individual nations — Russian Olympic chief

VLADIVOSTOK, August 31. /TASS/. The global sports community can not allow individual nations to dictate who can and cannot participate in international events or under what restrictions, Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev said on Monday.

In July, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled to reinstate the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and also recommended lifting restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes in all international tournaments.

"Global sports will not bend to the ‘whims’ of individual states and the major competitions on the IOC calendar will be organized where there are no obstacles for individual participants," Degtyarev, who is also the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), noted. "Any countries that disagree will have to organize minor events or ones at the national level."

"Russia’s case has become an important trigger in this process," Degtyarev said speaking on the sidelines of the 2026 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia’s Vladivostok.

"Before 2024 they were turning the screws on our athletes and federations, but in recent years - especially after the IOC’s decision to restore the status of the Russian Olympic Committee - the situation has changed drastically," he continued.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held in Vladivostok on September 1 through 4. The main theme of the 2026 forum is "Developing the Far East for the Benefit of Its People." The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the forum’s general media partner.

IOC previously-imposed sanctions against Russia, Belarus

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to prohibit athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

In late March, 2023, the IOC recommended allowing individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports tournaments, but only under specific conditions. Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

On October 12, 2023, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) until further notice after the Russian organization included the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions as its members.