Going visa-free with China, Ukraine peace: Putin meets with China, India leaders

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Putin proposed making the visa-free regime between Russia and China permanent.

At the meeting with the Russian leader, Modi suggested discussing Ukraine peace and many other issues, noting that India would continue to support all peace efforts on the Ukrainian track.

TASS has compiled the key statements from Putin’s meetings with the foreign leaders.

Extending visa-free travel between Russia, China

Russia is ready to work together with China to make the visa-free regime between the countries a permanent thing, if Beijing believes it to be prudent: "We are ready to work together to extend the visa-free regime on indefinitely if the Chinese side deems this possible and beneficial."

Putin also noted that the tourist flow between the countries increased by 43% in the first half of the year thanks to the visa·free regime.

Ukraine peace

Modi at his meeting with Putin proposed discussing, among other things, the Ukrainian settlement. He said that India supports any peaceful efforts to resolve the situation in Ukraine and will continue to do so: "You know that India supports all peaceful efforts in this area. We will continue to do so in the future."

Modi believes it's crucial that the fighting end in Ukraine.

India also advocates resolving all problems through peaceful means; "this is what all of humanity demands, and this is India’s message," Modi said.

Putin said that Russia is making efforts to end the Ukrainian conflict: "We are moving along this path."

Relations between Russia, India

Russian-Indian relations are strengthening, largely thanks to the "personal attention" that Modi pays to them, Putin noted: "I would also like to note with satisfaction that Russian·Indian relations continue to strengthen on the principles of a specially privileged strategic partnership. This is facilitated by your personal attention to the development of Russian·Indian relations and the fact that we have not only business relations but also very warm, personal, and friendly ties."

Modi said that he is sure that Putin’s visit to the BRICS summit in New Delhi in September would cement relations between the two countries. Moreover, cooperation between Russia and India is reaching new highs all the time: "We are extremely pleased that our cooperation is constantly reaching new frontiers and that we are working together for the benefit of the peoples of our countries."

Trade and economic cooperation is demonstrating positive trends: "In the first half of the current year, 2026, trade turnover has already increased by 2.6%," Putin said, adding that the growth of tourist exchanges between the two countries "reached 16% in 2025."

Putin said that India is also among the leaders by the number of students studying in Russia; according to his data, this figure has grown sevenfold over the past 10 years: "This is a good indicator: today it stands at almost 40,000 people." Cultural festivals, including those dedicated to Indian and Russian culture, are held regularly.

Cooperation between Russia, China

Cooperation between Russia and China is developing "in all areas, including the economic sphere," Putin noted: "We are implementing major projects in energy, industry, space, transport, and logistics."

The Russian leader noted that the growth in mutual supplies of agricultural products amounts to 34%: "Digital innovations, including those in artificial intelligence technologies, are opening up new vistas for the economic development of our countries."

"In the context of a complex geopolitical situation," the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China are "a model of interstate relations," Putin noted. "It is based on strong traditions of friendship, respect for sovereignty, equality, and mutual benefit."

The shared desire for peace and development remains unchanged, despite the growing uncertainty on the global stage, Xi Jinping said: Against the backdrop of unprecedented rapid changes in the past century, factors of uncertainty and unpredictability are growing noticeably, but the desire of the peoples of our planet’s countries for peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit remains unchanged. "Thanks to the joint efforts of both sides," Xi said, the foundation for the development of relations between China and Russia will become "even more solid.".