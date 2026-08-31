Russia struck energy, transport infrastructure used in Ukrainian army’s interests

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukraine’s energy and transport infrastructure facilities, depots containing ammunition, fuel, and military equipment, as well as deployment sites of the Ukrainian army and foreign mercenaries, over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation, combat unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces’ battlegroups struck Ukrainian fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure facilities, logistics centers used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UAV assembly and storage sites, depots for ammunition, fuel, and military hardware, and temporary deployment sites of the Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas," the report said.

Russian air defenses down 239 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 239 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the night, alert air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 239 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Samara, Saratov, Tambov, Tula, Moscow, and Krasnodar Regions, as well as the Republic of Crimea and the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Battlegroup East actively advancing in Zaporozhye area

Russia’s Battlegroup East is in the active phase of an offensive in the Zaporozhye sector of the special military operation in Ukraine, Lieutenant General Roman Grekov, deputy commander for military-political affairs of the Eastern Military District, told TASS.

"The group is carrying out its missions in the Zaporozhye sector. Active offensive operations have been underway for more than two years, and the battlegroup is in the active phase. All of our units and formations, certainly motorized rifle units, are advancing according to a unified concept and plan," Grekov said.

Russian air defenses intercept 766 Ukrainian UAVs, seven smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 766 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and seven smart bombs over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven guided aerial bombs, three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 766 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine loses nearly 1,375 troops in special op zone over past 24 hours

Ukraine has lost approximately 1,375 troops in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to its statement, Russia’s battlegroup North wiped out more than 245 Ukrainian servicemen, the battlegroup West eliminated up over 190 enemy troops, the battlegroup South wiped out up to 205 military, the battlegroup Center eliminated up to 370, the battlegroup East destroyed up to 325 troops, and the battlegroup Dnepr wiped out up to 40.