Russian, US finance chiefs discuss bilateral cooperation — Russian Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, the Russian Finance Ministry reported.

"Issues of Russian-US cooperation on the financial track and interaction within the G20 were discussed," the ministry said in a statement on its channel in the Max messenger.

The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting is taking place on August 31 and September 1 in Asheville, USA.