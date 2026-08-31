Sber expects 2026 profit significantly higher than last year’s

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Sberbank expects this year’s profit to be significantly higher than last year, though the growth rate could be slightly below 20%, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Head of Finance Block Taras Skvortsov said in an interview with TASS prior to the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"As for results expected in 2026, we are tracking well above the 2025 figures. However, the growth rate could be slightly below 20%. After all, conditions this year, especially in the second half, are noticeably more challenging than last year. The situation was more stable then: economic growth was higher, inflation was slowing, and the key rate was cut by half a percentage point at every meeting [of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Russia]. We do not see that now. The economic situation is putting some pressure, but not enough to push us into negative growth. We will continue to grow," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.