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Eastern Economic Forum

Eastern Economic Forum begins in Russia’s Vladivostok

The forum will be held from September 1 to 4
© Yury Smityuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 1. /TASS/. The 11th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) begins in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on Tuesday. This year’s discussions will focus on ways to make economic development in the Far East tangible for its residents, starting from housing construction and urban development to new jobs, advanced technology and accessible infrastructure.

The main theme of the 2026 EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People."

"The forum remains a key event for developing breakthrough solutions and signing major investment agreements that improve the lives of thousands of local residents. <...> It is largely thanks to the EEF that almost 3,000 investment projects worth a total of 14 trillion rubles [$162 billion] are being implemented in the broader region. Of these, 6.5 trillion rubles have already been invested, more than 1,100 enterprises have been launched, and over 180,000 jobs have been created," Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said.

More than 70 sessions across five tracks will be held as part of the EEF business program. Participants will discuss the implementation of master plans for 25 cities, rental housing construction, demographic issues and personnel training, as well as new ways to attract private capital, including "people’s" bonds, digital financial assets, and the development of the Eastern Financial Center.

The future of the Far East will be discussed at the forum from more than just an economic perspective. A separate track will focus on data centers, robotics, unmanned vehicles, and the digitalization of public administration. Another will discuss goods deliveries to Russia’s northern territories, transport infrastructure, air links and the region’s energy independence.

President’s agenda

As always, Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum. On September 2, the head of state will hold a meeting on the development of the Far Eastern Federal District. In addition, Putin will inspect an interactive presentation on the region’s current development, after which new enterprises will be launched via video conference. Putin is also expected to hold a meeting with Primosky Region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako.

The forum’s central event, the plenary session, will be held on September 3. Apart from Putin, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral, Myanmar’s Vice President Nyo Saw, and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will also address the session.

The Russian president is also scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings with the heads of foreign delegations.

"Far East Street"

"The Far East Street" will be one of the EEF’s main platforms, with 11 regions of Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District and federal ministries presenting investment projects, advanced technologies and solutions aimed at improving quality of life. As 2026 is the Year of Unity for the Peoples of Russia, special attention will be paid to the cultures and traditions of the peoples of the Far East. Forum guests will have an opportunity to learn about their crafts, cuisine and sports, as well as enjoy performances by artistic groups. The exhibition will run from September 1 to 4 for EEF participants and from September 5 to 7 for the general public.

During the forum, Vladivostok itself will host major cultural and sporting events. Guests will be able to visit exhibitions dedicated to the history of the Far East, Russian art and the culture of indigenous peoples, as well as attend concerts and tours of the city’s historic center. The cultural program will culminate in a gala show titled "Melodies of the Pacific" on September 5.

The sports program includes the 10th five-kilometer race on Russky Island, international tournaments in coastal rowing and mas-wrestling, as well as chess and tennis tournaments. One of the most unusual events will be a 68-kilometer ultramarathon swim along the Amur River involving athletes from Russia and China. The Amur Bay will host the EEF Parade of Sails, bringing together more than 1,000 yachtsmen and sailors.

EEF

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 1 to 4 under the theme "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.

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