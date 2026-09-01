Trump says China ‘relatively inactive’ on Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON, September 1. /TASS/. China has been ‘relatively inactive’ in the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.

"He’s coming in a couple of weeks. He looks forward to it. I look forward to having him. We've had a very good relationship," Trump said in response to a question about the upcoming US visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Even with the Strait of Hormuz, he’s relatively inactive. He’s been relatively inactive by comparison to what he could have been," Trump added.

Washington has repeatedly signaled publicly that it expects the Chinese president to visit the United States in the fall. Trump visited Beijing on May 14-15.