US uses fewer weapons against Iran than provided to Ukraine under Biden — Trump

WASHINGTON, September 1. /TASS/. Washington has used fewer weapons in its conflict with Iran than the amount provided to Ukraine under former US President Joe Biden, current US leader Donald Trump told reporters.

"This is a relatively little war for us. This is not a big war," he said, referring to the Iran operation. "You know where the money went was Ukraine," Trump stressed.

"They say we used it [ammunition] in Iran. We used very little in Iran by comparison. Joe Biden gave Ukraine over $300 billion worth of stuff free. Now, I also help Ukraine, but they have to pay for it. So Europe is paying for it. It goes to the European nations. It goes to NATO. They pay us for it, and we help them out. But he gave away 300 billion dollars worth of ammunition. That’s… Can’t do that," Trump noted.