US considers limited strikes against Iran in Strait of Hormuz region — Axios

WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. The United States may launch limited strikes against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz region, the Axios portal quoted sources in the US administration as saying.

According to their information, US President Donald Trump and his senior aides "have been considering waging limited strikes in the Strait of Hormuz to prevent Iran from reconstituting its radar and missile capabilities to attack ships."

The portal said that the United States hopes to reduce the risk of a possible attack by the Islamic Republic on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as its attacks on American warships and aircraft in the region.

Axios said the plans were developed by the US military and supported by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth last week, but so far Trump has not issued an order to implement them.

According to the portal, the White House last week was leaning towards ultimately rejecting the plan to avoid escalation.

Earlier on Monday, Trump told Fox News that Washington would deliver a powerful retaliatory strike against Iran after a nighttime attack on American forces in Jordan. According to him, the American air defense system intercepted all Iranian missiles except for one, which was not shot down because it was expected not to hit a significant target.

Axios correspondent and Israeli TV channel 12 correspondent Barak Ravid previously said that the US hit two missile launchers on Larak Island in southern Iran. According to his source, Iran allegedly intended to use these launchers to "launch missiles carrying naval mines into the Strait of Hormuz." In response, Iran hit US bases in Jordan and the UAE.