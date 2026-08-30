Jordan intercepts eight Iranian missiles — Petra news agency

CAIRO, August 31. /TASS/. Jordan’s air defenses intercepted eight missiles that crossed into the country’s airspace, the military said in a statement.

"Jordanian air defense systems have intercepted eight missiles that violated the country’s airspace," Jordanian Air Force’s official spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Petra news agency.

The type of the missiles is unknown.

Meanwhile, the Al Hadath television said, citing a Jordanian military spokesperson, that "Jordanian air defenses destroyed all ballistic missiles and drones launched by Iran."

"At this point, the operation to intercept aerial targets has been completed," he said.

Earlier, Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said it had destroyed maintenance infrastructure and fighter jet deployment sites during its strikes on US bases in Jordan. The attack was carried out in response to a US attack on Larak Island in southern Iran.