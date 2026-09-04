No specific conditions yet for Ukraine peace settlement — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. There are currently no specific conditions for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, although Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that chances for peace still exist and work continues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Asked whether any new peace initiatives had appeared following Putin’s statements at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Peskov said: "No, it’s too early to talk about it."

"Unfortunately, there are no specific prerequisites yet. Work continues and communication is ongoing," Peskov added.

He noted that the Americans had maintained their goodwill and remained ready to continue their mediation efforts, while Russia was still prepared "to turn to peaceful means to resolve the conflict and achieve our goals, while Russia’s position, voiced by Putin at the Foreign Ministry two years ago, remains unchanged." "Kiev is well aware of that, and all this certainly makes it possible to say that such a possibility exists. It cannot be ruled out that we will be able to move toward a peaceful resolution," the Kremlin spokesman said in conclusion.

Speaking at the EEF plenary session earlier, Putin said that Russia was grateful to everyone working to help resolve the issue. The Russian president stressed that, in his view, chances still existed for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.