Russia still awaits response from US on proposal to avoid nuclear war — diplomat

VIENNA, September 24. /TASS/. Russia expects a response from the United States to the proposal to confirm their refusal to start a nuclear war, Russia's Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Monday.

"In a month, it will be exacly one year since Russia proposed to the US to make a joint statement confirming that there can be no winner in a nuclear war, and that it should not be started. We are still expecting a response. It looks like the US found maintaining silence to be the best option," Ulyanov wrote on his official Twitter account.