Iranian foreign minister says European partners are not complying with nuclear deal

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that there will be no new nuclear deal until compliance with the current agreement is ensured.

"E3's [the UK, Germany, France] paralysis in fulfilling their obligations without US permission has been clear since May 2018. Solution to their deficiency: mustering will to forge independent path — not parroting absurd US claims and requests inconsistent with JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]. No new deal before compliance with current one," Zarif wrote on his official Twitter account.

The situation around the Iranian nuclear deal exacerbated after the United States withdrew from the agreement on 8 May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil.