Iranian nuclear deal participants to meet on General Assembly sidelines

UN, September 20. /TASS/. States parties of the Iranian nuclear deal will meet on the ministerial level on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 25, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters upon his arrival to New York on Friday.

"We will have the meeting of the joint commission of the nuclear accord on Wednesday at the ministerial level," the Iranian top diplomat said at a video, released by the Alireza Miryousefi, Minister & head of Media office at the Iranian Mission to the United Nations.

Zarif went on to say that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to have numerous meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

"The United States is not all the world. We are going to engage with a lot of countries, president will see a lot of leaders, I’ll see a lot of foreign ministers, we’ll see the Secretary General of the United Nations. I’ll see ministers in the region in continuation of my regional initiatives," Zarif said.

On Thursday, the US authorities issued an entry visa to the Iranian president and foreign ministers, who are to attend the upcoming UN General Assembly session in New York next week. Until that moment, the Iranian leadership’s participation in the global event was under question.