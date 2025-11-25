Kremlin monitors reports on Russia-US contacts in Abu Dhabi — presidential spokesman

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Kremlin is closely monitoring media reports on contacts between Russian and US representatives in Abu Dhabi, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"I still have nothing to tell you [about these contacts]. We monitor media reports and thoroughly analyze them," he said.

According to the spokesman, Russia understands that "the negotiation process between the Americans and the Ukrainians is underway." "We understand that the text published earlier is being amended. The text that we unofficially obtained earlier has undergone changes by now," he added.

"At some point, when the time is right, we will engage in contacts with the Americans and officially receive the information," Peskov concluded.