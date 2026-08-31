GENICHESK, August 31. /TASS/. It is becoming increasingly difficult for the Kiev regime to protect military facilities and energy infrastructure from strikes by the Russian Armed Forces, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS, commenting on a statement by former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov regarding his desire to help the US create a drone army in exchange for Patriot missile systems.

"The story surrounding Fyodorov’s proposal speaks to the Kiev regime's anxieties. It is becoming increasingly difficult for them to protect military facilities and energy infrastructure: they lack anti-aircraft missiles, and there is no source from which they could quickly obtain them. Even Western sources acknowledge that the situation with Patriot interceptors has become critical," he said.

Saldo sees Fyodorov’s proposal to the Americans as a piece of creative bargaining to get new weapons deliveries and investments.

Earlier, in an interview with the Financial Times, Fyodorov stated that he would be happy to help the US create a drone army, especially in exchange for Patriots, so that Ukraine could survive the winter. The publication noted that Fyodorov is also seeking to secure the support of American investors for a venture capital fund focused on defense technologies.