Rosatom building 16 out of 28 reactors abroad in SCO countries, CEO says

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) account for 16 of the 28 nuclear reactors currently being constructed by Rosatom abroad, the state corporation's CEO Alexey Likhachev told the Vesti TV program.

"We are the only ones working with virtually every SCO country. More than half of our reactors - 16 out of 28 - are being built in SCO countries. It is precisely in the SCO countries that our reactors have been operating for decades. These include China, India, and Belarus," Likhachev said, adding that the prospects for expanding nuclear cooperation with the association's member states are vast.

"Units in China, India, and other countries are currently in the commissioning phase. We have very rich prospects for further development," the head of the Russian nuclear industry noted.