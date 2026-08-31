Cooperation between Moscow and Beijing develops in all areas — Putin

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and China is developing in all areas, including in the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Cooperation is successfully developing in all areas, including in the economy. We are implementing major projects in the energy sector, industry, space, transport, and logistics," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bishkek.

The Russian president recalled that the first regular voyage of a Chinese container ship along the Northern Sea Route took place in mid·August.