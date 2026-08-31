Trump says wants to get on with everyone when talking about inviting Russia to G20 events

WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, speaking about inviting Russia to a meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Asheville, North Carolina, noted that he wants to "get along with everyone."

"We're going to see what happens, but we like getting along with everybody. One of the reasons that I'm so successful, I get along with everybody," Trump told reporters.

Earlier, the Russian Finance Ministry said that Minister Anton Siluanov and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met on the sidelines of the meeting to discuss Russian-American financial cooperation and cooperation within the G20.

The meeting is taking place on August 31 and September 1.