Russia welcomes any country’s efforts to help bring peace to Ukraine — Kremlin

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. Russia is happy to accept the help of any country willing to lend a hand in finding a resolution to the Ukraine conflict, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"We welcome the efforts of any country that is able to make any contribution [to the conflict settlement], but so far the Kiev regime has been unwilling, so to speak, to be influenced by any mediators," he told Izvestia.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed to Turkey as one of those countries that has repeatedly shown a willingness to help promote the peace process.