FACTBOX: 239 drones downed, Ukrainian strikes on homes, logistics center in Yekaterinburg

YEKATERINBURG, August 31. /TASS/. Drones and their debris struck residential buildings and a logistics center in Yekaterinburg. No fatalities were recorded, Sverdlovsk Region Governor Denis Pasler said. According to the latest reports, four people were injured.

Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 239 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

TASS has compiled the main developments.

Attack scale

- Alert air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 239 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions during the night, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, the drones were downed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Samara, Saratov, Tambov, Tula, Moscow, and Krasnodar Regions, as well as the Republic of Crimea and the Black Sea.

- More than 30 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight over the Chertkovsky, Sholokhovsky, Tarasovsky, Millerovsky, Verkhnedonskoy and Bokovsky districts of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said on Max.

- Air defenses destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh Region during the night, Governor Alexander Gusev said on Max.

- Air defenses intercepted six drones over the Oryol Region during the night, Governor Andrey Klichkov said on Max.

Aftermath

- Drones and their debris damaged residential buildings and a logistics center in Yekaterinburg, Sverdlovsk Region Governor Denis Pasler said on Max.

- No fatalities were reported.

- Information about those injured is being clarified.

- Pasler said fires had been reported following the strikes.

- All emergency services are working at the sites.

- An evacuation is underway.

- Residents of the Yekaterinburg building struck by a drone will receive all necessary assistance, Russian Presidential Envoy to the Urals Federal District Artyom Zhoga said on Max.

- He noted an attack on a warehouse of a trading company in the Sverdlovsk Region had been prevented, with drone debris falling near the building.

- Pasler later reported that three multifamily buildings were damaged as a result of the drone attack on Yekaterinburg.

- They will be repaired as soon as possible, the governor said.

- Ukrainian forces attacked the village of Koshlakovo in the Shebekinsky District of the Belgorod Region with a drone. A civilian was injured in the detonation, the regional crisis management center said on Max.

- The man sustained multiple shrapnel wounds to his head, chest, arm and legs.

- He was taken to Shebekino Central District Hospital, where he is receiving medical assistance.

- He will be transferred to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 for further treatment, the regional crisis management center said.

- A drone attack on a private home in the Graivoronsky District damaged the roof. Windows of an apartment building were also damaged.

- In the Belgorod area, a vehicle was hit by shrapnel, the canopy of a commercial facility was damaged and windows in a private home were shattered.

- The Ukrainian military attacked a commercial facility in the village of Repnoye in the Belgorodsky district with a drone, injuring a 12-year-old girl, the region’s crisis management center reported on Max.

- She was diagnosed with a blast injury and an abrasion on her forearm.

- After receiving medical treatment, the child was sent home.