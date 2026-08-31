World thirsts for peace, growth — Xi

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. Despite growing global uncertainty, peoples of the world share an unwavering hope that peace and growth will prevail, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"Amid unprecedented rapid changes, the likes of which we haven't seen in a century, factors of uncertainty and unpredictability are noticeably on the rise, but the aspiration of the peoples of the world for peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit remains unchanged," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.