Rosatom plans to expand construction of small-scale, large NPPs in Iran, CEO says

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Rosatom plans to expand the construction of small-scale nuclear power plants and gigawatt-capacity units in Iran, the Russian state corporation's CEO Alexey Likhachev told the Vesti TV program.

"There are plans to expand the construction of small nuclear power plants and gigawatt units in Iran. Russia has great prospects with Iran for expanding the construction of both large-scale gigawatt units and small plants," the head of Rosatom said.

Speaking about the situation at the Bushehr NPP, Likhachev said that a second group of specialists is preparing to return to the plant.

"More than 40 people have already returned to the Bushehr NPP in Iran, and a second group of specialists is preparing to return to provide maintenance services," he said.