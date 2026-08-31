Russia to respond to hostile actions of its opponents, including asymmetrically — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia would give an adequate response to any hostile actions by its opponents, including in the asymmetric manner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his article, ‘International Cooperation in the Arctic: Challenges and Opportunities,’ published on the arctic.ru portal.

"Our current opponents should have learned the many lessons of history by now and understood that attempts to speak to Russia in the language of sanctions and threats are futile," he said.

"Unfriendly and hostile actions have been and will continue to be met with an appropriate response, including asymmetric measures. Russia favors constructive dialogue in all regions of the world, but, when necessary, we will defend our national interests by all available means," Lavrov added.

According to Lavrov, as climate becomes warmer and Arctic ice continues to melt, the accessibility of transportation and resources in the region will grow.

"The region is already playing an increasingly important role in maintaining stable trade links amid more frequent disruptions to global supply chains, particularly in the straits of the world’s oceans that are of systemic importance to the global economy," he wrote. "The strategic importance of the Arctic to our country’s national interests and security will also continue to grow. We will pursue the comprehensive development of the High North and further expand the infrastructure of Russia’s Arctic zone in accordance with Russian law and the country’s development priorities."

Lavrov cited Russian President Vladimir Putin’s as saying repeatedly that "extensive work is underway in the Arctic, and we are open to cooperation with all partners willing to engage on the basis of equality and mutual benefit."

"Such partners, beyond the circle of NATO countries pursuing Russophobic policies, constitute the overwhelming majority," he continued. "Promising areas of cooperation include the development of natural resources and the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, including its key component, the Northern Sea Route. Priorities also include the development of industrial, transport, and tourism infrastructure."

Besides, Russia will continue to view as its priority improving the well-being of people living in the Far North, preserving the Arctic environment, and advancing scientific research.