MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Finnish citizens are deeply outraged by President Alexander Stubb’s handling of the country’s foreign policy, especially with regard to Russia, Armando Mema, a member of the Freedom Alliance national conservative party, told TASS.

"Finns are deeply outraged by the president’s handling of Finland’s foreign policy, particularly regarding Russia," he noted. "A serious economic crisis, massive public debt, and rising unemployment are the harsh realities that Finns face daily. The president’s role should be to maintain good relations with everyone on the international stage, especially neighboring countries. However, Finland’s foreign policy is currently dictated by NATO, and Finns have little influence over foreign affairs," the politician pointed out.

Mema emphasized that the direction in which Stubb is leading Finland "remains uncertain and very dangerous."

Stubb had previously stated that Finland would soon need to resume dialogue with Russia, but shortly thereafter he supported Ukraine’s strikes on civilian logistics infrastructure.