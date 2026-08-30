Erez crossing not to be opened for deliveries to Gaza — Israeli PM’s office

TEL AVIV, August 30. /TASS/. Dmitri Gendelman, adviser to the Israeli prime minister’s office, has refuted media allegation that the Israeli government has made a decision to open the Erez crossing on the border with the Gaza Strip for commercial cargoes.

"The Israeli government has not made any decision on opening the Erez crossing for commercial cargoes. Relevant media reports are not true," he told TASS.

The N12 television channel reported earlier that Israel was looking at opening the Erez checkpoint to deliver goods to the Gaza Strip. The prime minister’s office, however, denied these reports, saying that "there will be no reconstruction until Hamas is disarmed and Gaza is completely demilitarized."

After that, N12 said, citing a deputy Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, that "despite Netanyahu’s refutation," the Erez crossing would be opened on September 1. The Ynet portal said that idea of opening this crossing for goods as part of the US-promoted political process of the Gaza Strip had been approved by the National Security Council, an advisory body under the prime minister’s office.

The Erez crossing was damaged by a missile launched by radicals from Gaza in January 2025.