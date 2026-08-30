Ship with 270 passengers sinks off coast of Northern Cyprus — TV

ISTANBUL, August 30. /TASS/. A passenger ship carrying 270 passengers sank four miles off the coast of Northern Cyprus, TRT Haber reported.

According to the TV channel, the ship capsized for unknown reasons. A search-and-rescue operation is underway in the area of the incident. There have been no reports of possible fatalities. Nearly 100 people have already been brought ashore.

ccording to the authorities of the unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the incident occurred around 12:00 p.m. local time (9:00 a.m. GMT). The catamaran was traveling from the port of Girne (Kyrenia) to the Turkish city of Tasucu.