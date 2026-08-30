Iran’s supreme leader calls on all Muslim countries to stand up to US

TEHRAN, August 30. /TASS/. All Muslim countries must unite against the US and Israel and counter their plans, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei stated.

"My urgent and repeated advice to the leaders of Islamic countries, especially those in West Asia and the Persian Gulf region, is to recognize their true enemy, understand its intentions, and stand up to it. The criminal rulers of the US and the false Zionist regime are the sworn enemies of this unity and friendship [among Muslims]," he emphasized in a written address on the occasion of Islamic Unity Week.

Khamenei pointed out that the US and Israel are at war not only with Iran and its regional allies, but also with all Muslims, "including the peoples of West Asia and North Africa."

In his previous address to the Iranian people, the supreme leader called on the country’s population to mobilize domestic resources to counter the effects of the economic war declared by the US against Iran.