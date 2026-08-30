Iran’s Fars news agency reports about explosions in Jordan

DOHA, August 31. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in the south and east of Jordan following Iranian missile strikes, the Fars news agency reported citing Arab sources.

Meanwhile, Fox News journalist Trey Yingst wrote on the X social network, citing a US source that "Iran is attacking US forces stationed in Jordan."

In his words, nearly all incoming missiles have been intercepted, causing no significant impact.

No other details are known at this point.

Earlier, Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 correspondent Barak Ravid said that US forces had struck two missile launchers on the island of Larak in southern Iran.