US to use Venezuelan oil to replenish its strategic reserves — Trump

WASHINGTON, August 30. /TASS/. The US administration intends to use oil that would be received as a result of the deal with Venezuela to replenish its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, US President Donald Trump announced.

"One of the things I am going to do with the Venezuelan oil is fill up the strategic national reserves which, because of Sleepy Joe Biden (the 46th US president - TASS), has been virtually emptied. The ‘topping out’ process will begin very shortly, and is a gift from Venezuela to the people of the United States," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

On August 28, Trump announced a deal with Venezuela that "secured majority US control of more than 65 billion barrels of proven oil reserves in Venezuela." According to Venezuela’s authorized President Delcy Rodriguez, the deal provides for the development of 17 oilfields.

The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve was established by a decision of the US Congress in 1975, following the global energy crisis. Currently, underground salt caverns at four major oil storage facilities in the states of Louisiana and Texas hold around 290 million barrels of oil. The total storage capacity is currently set at 714 million barrels. The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve is the largest government-owned reserve in the world.