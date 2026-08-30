Putin-Trump-Zelensky summit possible only at end of talks — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Vladimir Zelensky can be organized only to commit to paper agreements that will not be a "simple deal," Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"There have been calls for organizing a Putin-Trump-Zelensky summit for quite some time now, and you are well aware of our head of state’s position: such a meeting is only possible for the purpose of formalizing agreements. And these agreements are by no means a simple deal, they represent a highly complex peace-making process involving a vast number of details," he told reporters.