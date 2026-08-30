Russia supports Niger in its fight against extremists — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia expresses solidarity with the people of Niger following the August 29 attacks by anti-government forces on government facilities and wishes the country well in strengthening its sovereignty, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

"Moscow expresses solidarity with the people of Niger following the attacks on government facilities in Niamey carried out by anti-government forces on August 29," the statement said. "These attacks were repelled by national troops with the assistance of servicemen from the Russian Defense Ministry’s African Corps. The situation is under the control of the legitimate authorities headed by the president," the diplomats noted.

The ministry assured that Russia will continue to support its friends in Niger in their fight against extremists, including those incited by former European colonial powers. Moscow wishes Niamey, as well as the entire Alliance of Sahel States, of which Niger is a member, further strengthening of their sovereignty and peaceful development.