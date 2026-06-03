Gazprom CEO, GECF chief discuss global gas market

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller held a working meeting with Philip Mshelbila, the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Russian gas holding said.

"The parties discussed current trends in the development of the global gas market. The key role of natural gas, a reliable, environmentally friendly and cost-effective source of energy, in ensuring global energy security and sustainable development was noted. According to Gazprom and GECF estimates, global gas consumption will grow and will increase by a third by the middle of the century," the company noted.

The parties paid special attention to preparations for the GECF summit, which will be held in Moscow on October 27, 2026.

"It was noted that Gazprom's unique experience and advanced technological solutions in the field of gas production and transportation in various climatic conditions may be in demand by other GECF participants. In particular, this is relevant for many countries in the Global South - fast-growing economies with developing energy sector," Gazprom said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.