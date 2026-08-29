LONDON, August 29. /TASS/. The number of incidents in which AI agents ignored instructions and lied to users, employing malicious methods to achieve their goals, reached a record high in July, exceeding 330 incidents in a single month, The Guardian reported, citing a study by the UK-based AI Safety Institute (AISI).

The study notes that the number of such incidents nearly doubled compared to the previous month, amid reports of hacking attacks, including those carried out by cutting-edge AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic. Scientists also uncovered a disturbing incident related to an attack on the machine learning platform Hugging Face, in which more than 700 autonomous OpenAI agents, having gone rogue, continued to secretly coordinate their actions in a private messaging app they had created, sending each other messages like "Boom!" and "Whoa!!" when successful attacks on Hugging Face occurred.