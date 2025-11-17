Number of orders for battle-proven Russian weapons significantly increases — official

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The number of requests from foreign partners for the supply of Russian weapons that have demonstrated their effectiveness in combat conditions has grown amid the special military operation, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev told TASS.

"The special military operation in Ukraine has undoubtedly significantly increased the interest of foreign partners in Russian weaponry and has influenced the promotion of modern arms and military equipment on the global market. There has been a noticeable rise in inquiries from potential customers for the supply of military products that have proven themselves in combat conditions and confirmed their high tactical and technical characteristics," Shugayev said.

The director added that this has sparked greater interest among customers in expanding bilateral military-technical cooperation.