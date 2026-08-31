Kiev troops shell DPR 25 times in past day, civilian wounded

DONETSK, August 31. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine attacked cities and towns of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 25 times in the past day, wounding one civilian, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"A total of 25 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered over the past day," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "One civilian was reported to have been wounded."

In all, 30 munitions of various types were fired towards various DPR cities and towns.

As a result, six residential buildings, four civil infrastructure sites, as well as cars and trucks were damaged.