30 vessels not let pass through Strait of Hormuz without Iran’s permit in past week

TEHRAN, August 30. /TASS/. Around 30 vessels have not been let pass through the Strait of Hormuz without the Iranian authorities’ permit over the past week, the Mehr agency reported.

According to the news agency, thirty vessels tries to cross the Strait of Hormuz from September 22 through 29, but were stopped by the Iranian armed forces. Currently, navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is only possible upon an agreement with the Iranian side and after paying corresponding fees.

US President Donald Trump said on August 22 that he already considered the Strait of Hormuz to be US territory. He later posted an image on Truth Social in which the Strait of Hormuz, along with other US territories, was shown as belonging to the United States. Meanwhile, Tehran has repeatedly said that it totally controls the Strait of Hormuz and Trump’s allegations are absolutely groundless.