NATO military activities in Arctic may lead to catastrophic consequences — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. NATO’s military activities in the Extreme North raise risks of incidents with catastrophic consequences, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his article, ‘International Cooperation in the Arctic: Challenges and Opportunities,’ published on the arctic.ru portal.

In the minister’s words, persevering the Arctic region as a zone of peace and cooperation reflects interests of the entire global community, and Russia certainly shares this opinion. However, "there are those who do not share this point of view."

"How else can one explain the fact that NATO countries, as well as the Alliance as a whole, are driving the region towards militarisation and creating hotbeds of international tension there?" Lavrov asked rhetorically.

In his words, NATO launched Operation Arctic Sentry in February 2026, aimed at expanding its military presence in the High North.

"Intensive military preparations are underway in close proximity to our northern borders. NATO is conducting large-scale military exercises involving non-regional countries and introducing new components of its command-and-control system," the top Russian diplomat wrote. "Such military activity in the Far North poses a direct threat to Russia’s security. It also increases the risk of incidents that could trigger an armed confrontation with potentially disastrous consequences."