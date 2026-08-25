Japan can assemble nuclear weapons within one year — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Tokyo will be able to obtain its own nuclear weapons within a year, Russian Presidential Aide and Executive Secretary of the Eastern Economic Forum Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov said.

He drew attention to Japan’s revanchist militarization.

"There is even talk about nuclear weapons, which Japan is capable of assembling in about a year. Prime Minister [Sanae] Takaichi’s aggressive rhetoric shows that the country’s former role in the broader framework of US regional and global strategy has changed significantly, shifting towards direct involvement," he told TASS.