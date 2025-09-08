MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council, called on the United States to reflect on the fact that their current NATO allies are to blame for the deaths of Americans from the northern convoys during WWII, as follows from his column for TASS titled "The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude."

"Few remember that up to 1944 Finland’s access to the Barents Sea at the Pechenga (Petsamo) community allowed them to provide a strategically significant naval base in Liinakhamari to Nazi Germany’s Navy, the Kriegsmarine. From here, they facilitated the export of nickel from nearby deposits and carried out attacks against Arctic convoys delivering Lend-Lease supplies to the USSR," Medvedev said. "Do the British, who lay flowers at memorials to Arctic convoys’ participants in Scotland, or Americans at similar sites in Maine, know that their heroic fellow countrymen’s efforts were compromised, in part, through the fault of their current Finnish allies in NATO? The question remains open."

Medvedev stressed that "the Finnish forces displayed notable ferocity. The initial Luftwaffe air raids on Leningrad in summer 1941, repelled by Soviet air defenses, were carried out from Finnish airfields, as German aircraft in East Prussia were too far away, unable to reach the city without landing for refueling," said the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. "Finnish troops approached the Svir River by mid-September 1941, capturing and destroying the Upper Svir Hydroelectric Plant (then still under construction), intended to better Leningrad’s power supply. They also cut the Kirov Railway, a major traffic artery crucial to bringing essential supplies to the city. The forces of occupation were keen to upset the operation of the legendary Road of Life, an improvised route for trucks laid in wintertime across frozen Lake Ladoga.

"On Lake Onega, Finnish forces operated a flotilla of gunboats, armored vessels, and high-speed barges, with their main base established in occupied Petrozavodsk (renamed Aanislinna by the Germans)."

Shelling and attacks on airfields

The politician also recalled the participation of the Finns in the artillery shelling of Leningrad. At the same time, he pointed out that serious historical science does not have reliable data that would confirm the version that is still being found about a certain "noble ban" by Karl Mannerheim to strike at "the city where he spent his younger days. Such shellings, including indiscriminate ones harming civilian population did occur in reality. Kronstadt was one of the targets. Their limited scope was due to the small number of Finnish artillery pieces and gunners’ poor combat training, but by no means their commanders’ sentimentality or mercy," the deputy head of the Security Council is convinced.

At the same time, Medvedev noted that already at the end of the blockade, the relatively small Finnish Air Force in early 1944 attacked Soviet airfields in the northern suburbs of Leningrad (Kasimovo, Levashovo) with animal zeal, and in April 1944 sent several dozen bombers, but those met with a rebuff from Soviet forces. Air Defense returned to Joensuu airfield with nothing. "Throughout the summer of 1944, Finnish troops maintained military pressure on Leningrad from the north, even after the Germans in January were rolled back south and southwest away from the city," concluded the deputy head of the Russian Security Council.

The full text of the interview is available on the TASS website: https://tass.com/politics/2014115.