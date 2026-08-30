Georgia’s Kulevi oil refinery stops processing Russian oil

TBILISI, August 30. /TASS/. The Kulevi oil refinery in western Georgia has completely stopped processing Russian crude oil, the Georgian internet media outlet bm.ge reported.

The oil refinery has switched to processing oil from Kazakhstan and Libya. The first batch of Libyan oil arrived on August 28. In July, Georgia imported 5,500 tons of crude oil from Kazakhstan.

Black Sea Petroleum, the owner of the Kulevi oil refinery, said on July 31 that it planned to refuse from processing Russian oil starting from August and was expecting new batches of oil from Kazakhstan and Libya.

The Kulevi oil refinery was put on the European Union’s 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions. The sanctions would come into effect on January 25, 2027 if the facility continues processing Russian oil.