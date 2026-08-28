Putin to hold talks with Indonesian president in Vladivostok on September 3 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in the format of a business breakfast with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Vladivostok on September 3, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Ahead of the plenary sessions [of the Eastern Economic Forum], Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. These talks will be held in the format of a business breakfast," he said.

The Kremlin aide recalled that this will be Subianto’s second visit to Russia this year and the sixth contact between the two leaders. "Indonesia is one of Russia’s key time-tested partners in the Asia Pacific region, an authoritative ASEAN member, and an important representative of the global South and Muslim world," Ushakov added.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held in Vladivostok on September 1 through 4. The main theme of the 2026 forum is "Developing the Far East for the Benefit of Its People." The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government.

TASS is the forum’s general media partner.