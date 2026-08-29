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Military operation in Ukraine

Russian forces liberate Rubezhnoye, Novoandreyevka, take control of Khrapovshchina

Russian forces also struck Ukrainian fuel and energy facilities and logistics centers used by Ukrainian forces over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated Rubezhnoye and Novoandreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day and took control of Khrapovshchina in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units of Battlegroup North took control of the settlement of Khrapovshchina in the Sumy Region as a result of active operations. <...> Units of Battlegroup Center liberated the settlements of Rubezhnoye and Novoandreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of decisive operations," the ministry said.

Ukrainian forces lost around 1,425 troops in the special military operation zone over the past day. Ukrainian forces lost over 250 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 220 in the area of Battlegroup West, over 200 in the area of Battlegroup South, up to 395 in the area of Battlegroup Center, up to 310 in the area of Battlegroup East and up to 50 in the area of Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russian air defenses downed five guided aerial bombs, two US-made HIMARS rockets, eight Flamingo cruise missiles, and 715 enemy fixed-wing drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said. "Air defense systems downed five guided aerial bombs, two US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles, eight long-range Flamingo cruise missiles, and 715 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, a total of 674 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 222,352 unmanned aerial vehicles, 670 air defense missile systems, 30,748 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,775 multiple-launch rocket system combat vehicles, 36,304 field artillery guns and mortars, and 70,490 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation.

Russian forces also struck Ukrainian fuel and energy facilities and logistics centers used by Ukrainian forces over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Operational-tactical aircraft, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces’ force groupings struck Ukrainian fuel and energy infrastructure facilities, logistics centers used by Ukrainian forces, drone assembly workshops, storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 areas," the ministry said.

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Military operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Russian forces continue strikes on Ukrainian logistics facilities, ports
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