Ukrainian interceptor drones powerless against new Russian jet-powered UAVs — newspaper

BERLIN, August 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian interceptor drones are unable to shoot down Russian jet-powered UAVs, Welt TV correspondent Christoph Wanner stated.

"These Russian jet-powered drones already pose a huge threat to Ukraine. They are having enormous difficulty shooting down these aircraft," the expert noted. First and foremost, in his opinion, this is because "Ukrainian interceptor drones are, at the moment, at least virtually powerless against these new high-speed Russian kamikaze UAVs."

According to the journalist, Ukraine "has not yet kept pace with the development of these technologies for its own interceptor drones," and "the problems are now evident." Wanner noted that Ukrainian interceptors were designed to counter older Russian drones. "However, the Russians subsequently modernized their drones and are now using precisely these jet-powered drones," he stressed, adding that "other developments are on the way.".